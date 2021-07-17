Slight increase in big cat population as Amrabad reserve now home to 14 tigers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Forest Department identified 14 tigers in the Amrabad Tiger Reserve (ATR) during the 2020-2021 annual estimation and monitoring exercise. This means that there has been a slight increase in big cat population when compared to the previous survey conducted in 2019-2020 during which 12 tigers were identified.

Of the 14 tigers, five are male, seven are female and two could not be classified. Also, while 10 tigers could be matched with the existing database in the reserve, four have been recorded for the first time.

ATR Field Director B Srinivas said that while 14 tigers have been identified, by using various methods, there might be more big cats in the reserve that are yet to be identified.

The Forest Department officials also conducted a line-transect survey to estimate prey population. During the survey, the forest staff had direct spotted 22 species, including threatened species such as black buck, four-horned antelope, leopard, sloth bear and wild dog.

The population density of spotted deer and wild boar — 2.40 individuals per sq km — was found to be highest, followed by sambar (1.65 individuals/sq km), nilagai (1.41 individuals/sq km) and common langur (1.37 individuals/sq km).

The officials also conducted a waterhole census, as part of which they surveyed 181 water bodies in a day for a span of twelve hours from 6 am to 6 pm. They encountered 43 species, including 17 mammals, 25 birds and one reptile. Also, three domestic cattle varieties were recorded.

The monitoring and estimation report was released on Friday by Telangana PCCF R Sobha. The Forest Department in a press release said, “This phase-IV monitoring and estimation will give an idea to the protected area (PA) managers as to how the prey-predator densities are. It will also highlight which areas in the PA have more prey densities, which are the areas where tiger movements are more and which areas are disturbed that they require intervention, etc. In case of tiger monitoring, phase-IV monitoring (annual) is conducted in identified areas of the tiger reserve.”ATR is situated in Nallamala hills. Core zone of ATR covers a total area of 2166.37 sq km and buffer area of 445 sq km.

Leopard spotted in Kondapaka forest

Siddipet: A leopard was spotted in the Kondapaka reserve forest area in Siddipet district, on Friday. According to sources, the big cat was spotted by the forest officials in CCTV cameras installed in the area.

They have also recovered black fur that belong to the leopard from the forest area. It may be recalled that the authorities had identified another leopard, last year, at the Ankireddypalli pond.

Now, with the spotting of the new big cat, there are two leopards prowling in the Kondapaka jungle, District Forest Officer (DFO) Sridhar said. He added that the officials also spotted leopard cubs roaming in the forest. The officials have requested people not to venture into the forest

