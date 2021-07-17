Telangana police sets up cyber lab to protect women, kids

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana police has set up a Cyber Lab to prevent cyber crimes against women and children in the State, which has seen an increase by seven and five per cent respectively, during the lockdown. Telangana Police’s Women Security Wing has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Research on Cyber Intelligence and Digital Forensics (CRCIDF) to set up the Cyber Lab.

Speaking on the occasion, DGP M Mahender Reddy said the safety of women, who constitute 50 per cent of the State’s population, is a top priority of the government. As part of this, a Cyber Lab is being set up to prevent women and children from being exposed to cyber crimes.

The DGP also added that, only when complaints about crimes against women are reported, it will be possible to curb them. The pandemic has shown that there is an element of cyber crime in every case of crime against women and children. Further, to address cyber crimes at police station levels, specially trained cyber warriors have also been appointed and experts posted at the Cyber Lab will also play a vital role, he said.Additional DG Women Safety, Swati Lakra said that the year 2020-21 being declared as the year of cyber safety, the Cyber Lab would help in tackling and controlling cyber crimes.