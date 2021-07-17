STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu calls for enforcement of ‘polluter pays’ principle

He said that the frequency of extreme weather events due to global warming and climate change were on a rise.

Published: 17th July 2021 08:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th July 2021 08:21 AM   |  A+A-

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Swarna Bharat Trust in Hyderabad on Friday

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu at the Swarna Bharat Trust in Hyderabad on Friday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stressing on the need for strict enforcement of the ‘polluter pays’ principle, Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu, on Friday, said that there was a need to act against violators of pollution control laws. 

Addressing trainees at the Swarna Bharat Trust in Hyderabad, he highlighted recent disasters such as the flash floods in Himachal Pradesh, landslides in Uttarakhand and heat waves in Canada and the United States. 

He said that the frequency of extreme weather events due to global warming and climate change were on a rise. “These are the tell-tale signs that climate change is real and cannot be wished away,” he added. 

The Vice President said that in the light of these worrisome trends, it was imperative to protect the environment to ensure the well-being of all and to balance developmental needs with environmental protection. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Venkaiah Naidu Telangana
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
People who are against the Tokyo 2020 Olympics set to open in July, gather to protest around Tokyo Metropolitan Government building during an anti-Olympics demonstration. (Photo | AP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Debris of houses and trees surround houses in Schuld, Germany, Friday, July 16, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Germany, Belgium reel from worst floods in years, death toll tops 150
Gallery
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp