Telangana public health director issues Covid third wave warning ahead of festivals

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Director of Public Health (DPH) Dr G Srinivasa Rao, on Saturday, July 17, 2021, warned the people of Telangana regarding the need to take every precaution to prevent the occurrence of a third wave of Covid-19, in view of the two upcoming major festivals of Bonalu and Bakrid.

Pointing out that huge gatherings earlier this year had triggered the second wave of the pandemic, Dr Rao issued a statement pointing out that the decline in Covid-19 cases had been slow in some parts of the State and the pandemic had not ended yet.

He stressed on the need for wearing masks properly, hand sanitation and physical distancing by potharajus, pujaris, rangam devatas, temple staff and anyone participating in the Bonalu festivities. He added, “This is also the season of many festivals including Bakrid and an auspicious time for functions (like marriages) wherein, if people are careless, we have to pay a heavy price.”

Dr Rao added, “Let me caution you, the decline of cases has been slow in some parts of the State. It’s not over yet. These conditions are not favourable/encouraging for the Covid situation. Only public contribution by actively following Covid appropriate behaviour will help in prevention/mitigation of 3rd wave.”

Active cases fall below 10K mark



Telangana on Saturday recorded 729 cases of Covid-19. With 772 recoveries reported on Saturday, for the first time in over three months, the count of active cases fell below the 10,000 mark to 9,980.

GHMC, with 71 cases, reported the most infections, followed by Karimnagar with 65 cases. Five deaths were reported in the State on the day.