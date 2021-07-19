STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Days before Bakrid, activist says meat of animals subjected to cruelty is ‘haram’

He made these statements in view of potential animal sacrifices on the occasion of Bakrid. 

Published: 19th July 2021 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 09:44 AM

Shiraj Qureshi, a Supreme Court advocate who has been working on cow welfare, speaks on illegal trafficking of cattle during Bakrid at a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday

Shiraj Qureshi, a Supreme Court advocate who has been working on cow welfare, speaks on illegal trafficking of cattle during Bakrid at a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday (Photo | RVK Rao, EPS)

HYDERABAD: Shiraj Qureshi, a Supreme Court advocate who has been working on cow welfare, said that according to Islam, if animals are subjected to cruelty in their breeding, transport, slaughter, or in their general welfare, meat from them is considered impure and unlawful to eat (Haram). He made these statements in view of potential animal sacrifices on the occasion of Bakrid. 

Addressing a press conference along with Hafiz Sabrin, the Imam from Haj House, New Delhi and a noted Islamic and Persian scholar from Jamia Millia Islamia Dr Imran Choudhary, Delhi based activist Qureshi said the flesh of animals killed by cruel methods (Al-Muthiah) was equivalent to carrion (Al-Mujaththamah). He added that even if these animals had been slaughtered in the strictest Islamic manner, if cruelty was inflicted on them otherwise, their flesh was still forbidden (Haram) food.

He said the Telangana State Prohibition of Cow Slaughter and Animal Preservation Act 1977 (Sections 3, 5, 6, 10, 11), PCA Act 1960 (Sections 11, 38), Transport of Animals Rules 1978 (Section 56 A,B,C) and IPC 428 and 429 - as per all of them, the activities of the “slaughterhouse mafia” were illegal and punishable under the Indian Law.

