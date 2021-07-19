Four held with 50 kg ganja worth Rs 5 lakh at Mamnoor

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a joint operation, the task force sleuths and Mamnoor police arrested four interstate ganja peddlers and seized about 50 kg ganja worth Rs 5 lakh from their possession during vehicle checks, on Sunday.The arrested persons have been identified as Aziz Khan, A Rajesh, B Venkatesh and Md Ilias, all residents of Amravati in Maharashtra.

Speaking to the media, Warangal police commissionorate east zone DCP Venkatalakshmi said that the four persons used to work in a fruit market as daily-wage labourers. She also mentioned that they procured the ganja from Annavaram and were travelling via Rajahmundry-Mahabubabad-Warangal city to reach their destination in Maharashtra. During vehicle checks at Mamnoor, the police intercepted the peddlers’ car and found the ganja.