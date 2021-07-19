Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar takes voluntary retirement, says will work for social justice

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who is currently posted as the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, has tendered resignation.

“After 26 years of serving the motherland as an IPS officer, I have applied today for voluntary retirement to pursue my passion for social justice and equality with more vigour at my own pace. I thank you all for standing by me throughout my career. (Sic),” the 1995 batch Additional Director General of Police rank officer announced on Twitter. He has mailed his resignation letter to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.