Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar takes voluntary retirement, says will work for social justice
He stated that he shall use the rest of his life to fulfill the unfinished dreams of doyens of social justice -- Mahatma Phule, Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar, and Kanshiram,
Published: 19th July 2021 05:29 PM | Last Updated: 19th July 2021 06:16 PM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: Senior IPS officer RS Praveen Kumar, who is currently posted as the secretary of Telangana Social Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society and Telangana Tribal Welfare Residential Educational Institutions Society, has tendered resignation.
“After 26 years of serving the motherland as an IPS officer, I have applied today for voluntary retirement to pursue my passion for social justice and equality with more vigour at my own pace. I thank you all for standing by me throughout my career. (Sic),” the 1995 batch Additional Director General of Police rank officer announced on Twitter. He has mailed his resignation letter to Telangana Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.
