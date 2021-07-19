STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Temple committee from Hyderabad offers Bonalu to Goddess Kanaka Durga

The temple was buzzing with hundred of devotees, who had travelled all the way from Hyderabad to Vijaywada.

Goddess Kanaka Durga in Annapurna Devi alankaram blesses devotees on Day 4 of Dasara festivities at Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Tuesday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Continuing the tradition of presenting Bonalu to Goddess Kanaka Durga in Vijayawada, Telangana-based Bhagyanagar Sri Mahankali Jatara Bonalu Utsavalu Ummadi Devalayala Uregimpu Committee, a conglomeration of temples in Hyderabad, offered ‘Golden Bonam’ and silk robes to Goddess Kanaka Durga atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Sunday. The committee has been carrying out this tradition for the last several years.  

The temple was buzzing with hundred of devotees, who had travelled all the way from Hyderabad to Vijaywada. The devotees took out a procession from Jammidoddi via Ghat road and reached the temple carrying the traditional Bonalu made of rice, jaggery, and curd, on their head, and pattu vastralu, to offer to the Goddess in the afternoon. 

Folk artistes dressed up as various mythological characters gyrated to the drum beats. ‘Ghatam’, a pot made of copper and silver, decorated in the form of goddess, was also carried during the procession.
Temple executive officer Bramaramba and chairman P Sominaidu welcomed the devotees from the city. Though the two States have been divided, the committee has been continuing the tradition for the well being of the Telugu-speaking people in the two States and also for the people across the country.

