TPCC Chief A Revanth Reddy and other Congress leaders placed under house arrest 

HYDERABAD: Following grave charges leveled by Congress against the way the Telangana government auctioned Kokapet’s lands, scores of leaders including TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy were placed under house arrest, since wee hours on Monday.

While MP Revanth was about to leave New Delhi for attending Parliamentary sessions starting from today, others including former Minister, R Damodar Reddy, TPCC, general secretary, Vinod Reddy, All India Youth Congress’s National General Secretary, M Anil Kumar Yadav, and NSUI state president, Balmoor Venkat were on their way to Kokapet, where a dharna was planned.

Meanwhile, senior leaders including Shabbir Ali, TPCC vice president, Vem Narender Reddy strongly condemned this and termed this as an autocratic way of stifling voices.

They pointed out that cops were engaged as the Congress had named scores of higher officials helping CM K Chandrashekhar Rao in his misdeeds and Revanth was about to register a complaint at the Union Home Ministry.