30-yr-old gets life sentence for rape in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 30-year-old Madugula Kondal, accused of cheating and raping a woman under the pretext of marriage at Bhuvanagiri in 2015, was sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life.

After his arrest, the woman conceived and delivered a girl child and the DNA report of the child matched with that of Kondal. The victim who was then 23 years of age, moved to her parents’ place in Bhuvanagiri, after the sudden death of her husband. Kondal befriended the victim.

After gaining her confidence, he persuaded her to have sexual intercourse by claiming that he would marry her. However, he started ignoring her when she asked about marriage, he started avoiding her. Taking note of all this evidence, the Special Sessions Court for Atrocities Against Women at Nalgonda sentenced him and also imposed a fine of Rs 50,000.