40-year-old impregnates daughter in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 40-year-old man, working as a daily labourer, had sexually assaulted his teen daughter, 16, and impregnated her, in the Jubilee Hills area. Though the accused had been sexually assaulting her after giving her sedatives for a long time, it came to light only after the girl was found to be pregnant. As soon as he learnt about his daughter’s pregnancy, the accused fled from home.

Jubilee Hills police have registered a case. It was learnt that he went to his native village in East Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh. His relatives who learnt about the incident through his mother, confined him and handed him over to the local police, who in turn alerted the Jubilee Hills police. According to police, the family migrated to the city a few years ago.

The accused was working as a watchman in an apartment and his wife as a domestic help. Their daughter was not being sent to school. Three days ago, she suddenly complained that she was sick and began vomiting. Her mother took her to a private hospital, where it was found that she was four months pregnant. Later, the girl confided in her mother about how her father had been sexually assaulting her by giving her sedatives, in the absence of her mother. He also threatened to kill the girl and his wife if the girl revealed about the sexual assault, the girl told her mother. Based on a complaint from the mother, police registered a case and sent the girl for medical examination.