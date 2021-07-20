STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

600 EV charging stations to be set up across Telangana

Stations will have at least two charging guns, which may increase based on space. In 2016, Hyderabad had 25 EVs, while it has over 10,000 now.

Published: 20th July 2021 11:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 11:05 AM   |  A+A-

At present, there are 70 EV charging stations in the GHMC limits

At present, there are 70 EV charging stations in the GHMC limits. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As part of the Telangana Electric Vehicle Policy, around 600 EV charging stations would be set up across the State to cater to the needs of an increasing number of customers owning electric vehicles.

The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO), the nodal agency entrusted with the task of establishing these stations, will set up these 600 EV charging stations in the next three years, 200 each year, based on public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The TSREDCO officials have already written letters to urban local bodies, DISCOMs, RTC, Railways and Airport authorities to provide land. Once these departments give their nod, TSREDCO will identify suitable locations and invite tenders. According to officials, these charging stations will have at least two charging guns and the number may increase depending on space.

At present, there are 70 EV charging stations in the GHMC limits and most of them are set up at metro stations. A new station was opened recently at Engineering Staff College of India in Gachibowli, which has two 10-kW AC charges and can simultaneously charge six vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Department of Heavy Industries under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II is also in the process of setting up 138 EV public charging stations in the State, including 118 in Hyderabad, 10 each in Warangal and Karimnagar. These are being set up by Energy Efficiency Services Limited, Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd and National Thermal Power Corporation.

Hyderabad has been witnessing a sharp rise in electric vehicles as many are preferring to buy eco-friendly vehicles to bring down carbon emissions. While there were only 25 electric vehicles in the city in 2016, now the number has increased to more than 10,000.

Each public charging station requires an exclusive transformer with all related substation equipment including safety appliances, appropriate civic works, cabling and electric works and should have one or more chargers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited Telangana Electric Vehicle Policy electric vehicle charging stations Telangana electric vehicle charging stations Hyderabad
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp