600 EV charging stations to be set up across Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the Telangana Electric Vehicle Policy, around 600 EV charging stations would be set up across the State to cater to the needs of an increasing number of customers owning electric vehicles.

The Telangana State Renewable Energy Development Corporation Limited (TSREDCO), the nodal agency entrusted with the task of establishing these stations, will set up these 600 EV charging stations in the next three years, 200 each year, based on public-private partnership (PPP) model.

The TSREDCO officials have already written letters to urban local bodies, DISCOMs, RTC, Railways and Airport authorities to provide land. Once these departments give their nod, TSREDCO will identify suitable locations and invite tenders. According to officials, these charging stations will have at least two charging guns and the number may increase depending on space.

At present, there are 70 EV charging stations in the GHMC limits and most of them are set up at metro stations. A new station was opened recently at Engineering Staff College of India in Gachibowli, which has two 10-kW AC charges and can simultaneously charge six vehicles.

Meanwhile, the Department of Heavy Industries under Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Electric Vehicles (FAME) II is also in the process of setting up 138 EV public charging stations in the State, including 118 in Hyderabad, 10 each in Warangal and Karimnagar. These are being set up by Energy Efficiency Services Limited, Rajasthan Electronics and Instruments Ltd and National Thermal Power Corporation.

Hyderabad has been witnessing a sharp rise in electric vehicles as many are preferring to buy eco-friendly vehicles to bring down carbon emissions. While there were only 25 electric vehicles in the city in 2016, now the number has increased to more than 10,000.

Each public charging station requires an exclusive transformer with all related substation equipment including safety appliances, appropriate civic works, cabling and electric works and should have one or more chargers.