Kokapet lands went to KCR’s near and dear ones, thunders Revanth

Speaking to mediapersons, he alleged that apart from 17.684 acres of land bought by My Home’s Rameshwar Rao’s sons and their firms.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 06:13 PM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Monday levelled serious allegations of corruption and nepotism against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, his son KT Rama Rao, their relatives, friends and partymen in the e-auction of 50 acres of Kokapet lands. Revanth, who was kept under house arrest after trying to lead a delegation of Congress leaders to the Kokapet land, later alleged that the entire eauction reeked of corruption, which helped KCR’s near and dear ones corner the valuable land parcels for a song.

Speaking to mediapersons, he alleged that apart from 17.684 acres of land bought by My Home’s Rameshwar Rao’s sons and their firms (Aqua Space Developers Pvt Ltd and Hyma Developers Pvt Ltd), known for their relations with KCR, 9.4 acres went to benami companies of Siddipet Collector P Venkatrami Reddy (Rajapushpa Properties Pvt Ltd, Rajapushpa Reality), against whom a CBI inquiry is pending for alleged irregularities during his term as secretary of HUDA in 2006. “Now you understand why the Collector and his wife touched the CM’s feet on his visit to his office in Siddipet recently,” Revanth said.

