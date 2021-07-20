STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana hasn’t identified a single wetland so far

Not a single wetland has been identified in Telangana till date though the State Wetland Authority was constituted in 2019.

Published: 20th July 2021 10:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th July 2021 10:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Not a single wetland has been identified in Telangana till date though the State Wetland Authority was constituted in 2019. In fact, the lethargic pace at which the SWA has been functioning can be gauged from the fact that its first-ever meeting was held only two years after its formation, on December 29, 2020, as per the data submitted by Telangana government to the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

In August 2020, the NGT had directed a joint committee of the secretary and chairman of the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) to formulate a consolidated report on the status of compliance of all the States with regard to the Wetland (Conservation and Management) Rules, 2017. The report was recently submitted to the NGT and as per the same, not a single wetland has been identified in the State yet. It just mentions that the “State is in the process of collection of data”.

The Wetlands Rules, 2017, mandates that the SWA must prepare a list of all the wetlands in the State within three months of publication of the rules, prepare a list of wetlands to be notified by the State government in six months and develop a comprehensive digital inventory in a year. Further, according to the report, not a single water body from Telangana has been covered under the National Plan for Conservation of Aquatic Eco-systems (NPCA) scheme of the Central government.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
In this April 24, 2021, file photo, multiple funeral pyres of those who died of COVID-19 burn at a ground that has been converted into a crematorium for the mass cremation of coronavirus victims. (AP)
Research says India's deaths during pandemic 10 times the official toll
A healthcare worker takes a swab sample of a woman for the COVID-19 testing, in Bengaluru. (Photo| ANI)
Despite drop in COVID cases, micro-containment zones in Bengaluru see a big jump
Asha Kandara being felicitated by Kunti Dewra, Mayor and CEO of the Jodhpur Municipal Corporation, where she worked as a cleaner till recently.
Street cleaner passes Rajasthan Administrative Service, to be posted as deputy collector
Climate change sees birth of 1,200 lakes in the Swiss Alps

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp