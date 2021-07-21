CM insensitive to issues of unemployed youth: Sharmila

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: YSRTP president YS Sharmila, on Tuesday, said that Telangana was one among the seven States in the country that had the most unemployment.

She called on the parents of Sanika Nageswara Rao, who had died by suicide due to unemployment at Gangadevipadu in Penuballi mandal.

She said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did not care about the youth.

“KTR’s comments on my 72-hour hunger strike demanding job notifications has shown his attitude towards providing jobs to youth in the State,” she added.