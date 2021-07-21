STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Headmaster suspended for 'claiming' R & R package in Telangana 

HM used fraudulent means to avail compensation under NRI son’s name: DRO

Published: 21st July 2021 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Suspended

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET : The suspension of a teacher, who is an oustee of the Mallanna Sagar project, has become a major topic of discussion among the oustees in Siddipet. B Srinivasa Rao from Vemulaghat village was working as a Gazetted Headmaster at the Ensanpally Government School in Siddipet Rural mandal. He had land in the village and has a son and daughter. After the land acquisition, officials gave him an R&R package with the due compensation. 

However, District Collector P Venkatramreddy, on Monday, suspended Srinivasa Rao for allegedly taking the R&R package by giving false information that his son was staying in the village, when he was actually   in the US. Oustees took to social media to express their dissatisfaction over the order. 

Srinivasa Rao claimed that the authorities did not even give him a show-cause notice and issued the suspension orders without asking his explanation. He said that he did not accept any compensation on his son’s name, and added that he was ready to face an injury. 

He explained that a cheque of Rs 5.4 lakh given to his unmarried daughter under the R&R package was dishonoured at bank. He said that when he inquired with officials, they told him that his daughter was a minor and had not attained 18 years of age, which was why it was rejected. He said that he had even shown the officials the SSC certificate of his daughter, but in vain.  

He added that he and his younger brother had a total of 40 acres of land and four houses in the village. 
Meanwhile, Siddipet RDO K Ananthareddy, who is probing the incident, said Srinivasa Rao had taken a group photo with a young man named Sai Teja, which he claimed was his son, and applied for compensation. 

Apart from this, the RDO also explained that he had written to the bank to stop the payments on cheques issued in the names of Srinivasa Rao’s son and daughter. Oustees state that Srinivasa Rao is not backing down and may even file a defamation case against the officials, if necessary.

REHABILITATION AND RESETTLEMENT ACT

According to the Rehabilitation and Resettlement Act, 2013 an unmarried oustee (house owner) above the age of 18 is entitled to a package of Rs 5.4 lakh and 250 yards of land, whether it be a  man or woman

