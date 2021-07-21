STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Retirement age of SCCL staff raised

The decision will benefit 43,899 employees.

Published: 21st July 2021 10:05 AM

Singareni Collieries Company Limited

Singareni Collieries Company Limited (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Ahead of the trade union elections, the State government has decided to enhance the retirement age of employees at the Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) to 61 years. The decision will benefit 43,899 employees.

While announcing the decision here on Tuesday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao directed SCCL MD N Sridhar to announce the implementation date during the board meeting, which will be held on July 26. 
The CM took this decision as requested by the Telangana Boggu Ghani Karmika Sangham (TBGKS) and MLAs from the coal belt area. He also decided to establish a Singareni Medical College in the Ramagundam Assembly segment.

Rao directed officials to distribute house sites to 30,000 people. He said that the District Mineral Foundation Trust funds would be used for the new districts, instead of the erstwhile districts. He recalled that the income of the SCCL had been `12,000 crore before the formation of the State, and that it had now increased to `27,000 crore.

The CM also responded positively to the request made by Ministers that new houses be constructed in place of Indiramma and NTR houses, which are now in a dilapidated condition. Rao said that he would take a decision on this after holding a discussion with officials.

