Telangana govt increases unit cost of sheep to Rs 1.75 lakh

HYDERABAD: The State government enhanced the unit cost of the sheep to be distributed to shepherds from the present Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this at a review here on Tuesday.

The Chief Minister directed Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to start the second phase of distribution of sheep soon. The State government allocated Rs 6,000 crore for the same.

In the first phase, the government had distributed 3.74 lakh units at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore. In the second phase, another 3.5 lakh units (each unit consists of 20 sheep and one ram) would be distributed.

Reviewing the development of BCs, the Chief Minister directed that those aged above 18 should be given membership in the fishermen society. He assured that traditional and caste professions would be encouraged in the State.