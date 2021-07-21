STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana govt increases unit cost of sheep to Rs 1.75 lakh

He assured that traditional and caste professions would be encouraged in the State.

Published: 21st July 2021 09:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st July 2021 09:34 AM   |  A+A-

sheeps

Image for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The State government enhanced the unit cost of the sheep to be distributed to shepherds from the present Rs 1.25 lakh to Rs 1.75 lakh. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao announced this at a review here on Tuesday.

 The Chief Minister directed Animal Husbandry Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav to start the second phase of distribution of sheep soon. The State government allocated Rs 6,000 crore for the same.

In the first phase, the government had distributed 3.74 lakh units at an estimated cost of Rs 5,000 crore. In the second phase, another 3.5 lakh units (each unit consists of 20 sheep and one ram) would be distributed. 

Reviewing the development of BCs, the Chief Minister directed that those aged above 18 should be given membership in the fishermen society. He assured that traditional and caste professions would be encouraged in the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana sheep cost
India Matters
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
What is needed for democracy to deliver
Previous studies have found that two doses of Sputnik V results in 92 per cent efficacy against COVID-19 infection. (Image for representational purposes only.)
Single dose of Sputnik V Covid vaccine triggers strong antibody response: Study
For representational purposes
Open primary schools first in districts reporting less than 5% Covid TPR, suggests ICMR chief
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Change in mindset? Girls preferred over boys for adoption in Bihar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Watch | Decades on, struggle for land continues for Irulars
A Covid-19 patient on an oxygen support inside a Covid-19 care center set up at Shehnai Banquet in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID19: Maharashtra's daily case count below 7000 but 3509 new deaths added in 24 hours
Gallery
Muslim devotees greet each other after Eid al-Adha prayer in Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
From Delhi streets to guarded borders, devotees celebrate Eid al-Adha amidst the pandemic 
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp