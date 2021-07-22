Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for former Telugu University VC Elluri Shivareddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former vice-chancellor of Telugu University Dr Elluri Shivareddy has been nominated for the prestigious Dasarathi Krishnamacharya Award for 2021. The award will be presented to Elluri Shivareddy on Thursday, on the occasion of Dasarathi Jayanti.

Dr Elluri Shivareddy, who hails from Nagarkurnool, was nominated for the award for his outstanding contributions in the field of literature. A cash price of Rs1,01,116 will also be awarded to him.

In 2015, the first Dasarathi Sahitya Award was presented to poet Acharya Thirumala Srinivasacharya. It was awarded to Jay Bapureddy in 2016, Acharya N Gopi in 2017, Vala Sivakumar in 2018, Dr Kurella Vithalacharya in 2019 and Dr Thirunangari Ramanujaya in 2020.