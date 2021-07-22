STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal hoardings: Congress tears into Hyderabad civic body's ‘double standards’

In a statement released to the media, AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan alleged that the State government has been behaving in a biased manner when it comes to Out-of-home (OOH) advertising.

Published: 22nd July 2021 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd July 2021 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demanded that the civic body take action against the TRS leaders who brazenly flouted rules.

All India Congress Committee spokesperson Dasoju Sravan demanded that the civic body take action against the TRS leaders who brazenly flouted rules. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AICC spokesperson Dasoju Sravan, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, condemned the GHMC “double standards” when it comes to removing unauthorised and illegal hoardings and flexis erected on the occasion of Padi Kaushik Reddy joining the TRS party. He demanded that the civic body take action against the TRS leaders who brazenly flouted rules and erected hoardings, posters, flags and other publicity paraphernalia in and around Jubilee Hills over the past three days.

In a statement released to the media, Sravan alleged that the State government has been behaving in a biased manner when it comes to Out-of-home (OOH) advertising, by colluding with “Andhra-backed” companies to oppress Telangana- based companies and entrepreneurs. “When the Congress sets up flexis, GHMC officials remove it within minutes. But they are turning a blind eye to those erected by the ruling party. When I tweeted about the same, the GHMC enforcement wing officials responded saying that they will take action, as a lip service,” he added.

