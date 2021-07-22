STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana likely to get 6 new airports, AAI doing feasibility study

The airports will be built at Jakaranpally (Nizamabad), Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Mahabubnagar, Mamnoor (Warangal), Basanth Nagar (Peddapally) and Adilabad.

HYDERABAD: The State government has proposed to take up the development of three greenfield airports at Jakaranpally (Nizamabad), Palvancha (Bhadradri Kothagudem), Mahabubnagar, and three brownfield airports at Mamnoor, (Warangal), Basanth Nagar (Peddapally), and Adilabad. 

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) is conducting Techno-Economic Feasibility (TEF) studies for these airports. 

Answering a question by Congress MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy in Lok Sabha, Union Minister for Civil Aviation Jyotiraditya Scindia said that TEF study reports in respect of all the proposed airports have been submitted by AAI to the state government on July 7, 2021. “Proposal for site clearance for the proposed greenfield airports from state government has not yet been received in the Ministry of Civil Aviation,” he said. 

At present, there are two operational airports in Telangana -- Rajiv Gandhi International Airport (RGIA) and Begumpet Airport. RGIA is operational for scheduled flights while the Begumpet Airport is operational for non-scheduled flights, the Union Minister added. 

