TRS President KCR praises former Telangana Congress leader Kaushik Reddy at party meet

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While addressing party workers at Telangana Bhavan after former PCC secretary P Kaushik Reddy joined the party on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao spoke in a philosophical vein on the uncertainty of being in power. After slamming opposition leaders over their political attacks, Rao said victories and defeats were common for political parties and leaders.

Chief Minister and TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao welcomes P Kaushik Reddy

to the TRS party, at Pragathi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Wednesday. (Photo | Express)

“No one will remain in power forever. Sometimes we will be in power and sometimes we will sit in the Opposition. But, we will continue in public life, contribute to the society and gain experience,” he said. He added that working in a political party was a social responsibility. Before getting philosophical, Rao had said the Opposition leaders were trying to make a mountain out of a molehill.

“Negative forces were present yesterday, they are present today and they will be there tomorrow too. But, those working constructively will not be cowed down by their irrational talk. We will not stop our journey,” the CM said. While enumerating the various welfare schemes launched by his government, Rao said that even people of Andhra Pradesh origin had settled down in the State and were proudly calling themselves Hyderabadis. Vast development had taken place in Telangana, when compared to AP, he said. The CM said that Kaushik Reddy would have a bright future in politics. “He may work actively not only for Huzurabad, but also in the State and the country,” Rao said.

KCR, ONLY CM WHO GAVE US SHEEP: KURUMA SANGHAM

The Telangana State Kuruma Sangham has made it clear that K Chandrasekhar Rao is the only CM who gave them sheep, while his predecessors only accepted gifts from them and gave nothing in return. Kuruma Sangham State president and MLA Egge Mallesham, along with other leaders, met the CM at Pragathi Bhavan on Wednesday to thank him for increasing the sheep unit cost and allocating `6,000 crore for the second phase of sheep distribution programme. Rao also paid tributes to literary person Dasarathi Rangacharya on the latter’s birth anniversary