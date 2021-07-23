13-year-old Khammam boy saves life of three in death, by donating organs

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a moving story of hope, a 13-year-old boy's organs were donated on Thursday.

The boy, Koyyala Siddhartha from Khammam, had fallen sick on 17th July and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Here he was diagnosed of having "Hypoxic Brain Injury" and the prognosis was declared to be bad. He eventually had a brain death on Wednesday.

"The Jeevandan Coordinator gave a grief counselling and explained the importance of Organ Donation to the family Members of Master. Koyyala Siddartha. Upon grief counseling his mother Koyyala Seetha and their family members consented to donate his organs under Jeevandan for the needy patients," said the Cadaver Transplantation Program officials.

The organs donated were two kidneys, liver and two corneas.

What makes the boy’s death especially touching is a recent picture of him that his family shared, where he is seen wearing a stethoscope, as he wished to become a doctor.

Sidharth is also one of the younger organ donors seen in recent times.

The youngest donor in Telangana has been an 8-year-old child prior to this, however, donations from children are a rarity, note officials.