STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

13-year-old Khammam boy saves life of three in death, by donating organs

A 13-year-old boy’s five organs were donated to needy patients on Thursday.

Published: 23rd July 2021 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

What makes the boy’s death especially touching is a recent picture of him that his family shared, where he is seen wearing a stethoscope, as he wished to become a doctor.

What makes the boy’s death especially touching is a recent picture of him that his family shared, where he is seen wearing a stethoscope, as he wished to become a doctor.

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a moving story of hope, a 13-year-old boy's organs were donated on Thursday.

The boy, Koyyala Siddhartha from Khammam, had fallen sick on 17th July and was shifted to a hospital in Hyderabad.

Here he was diagnosed of having "Hypoxic Brain Injury" and the prognosis was declared to be bad. He eventually had a brain death on Wednesday. 

"The Jeevandan Coordinator gave a grief counselling and explained the importance of Organ Donation to the family Members of Master. Koyyala Siddartha. Upon grief counseling his mother Koyyala Seetha and their family members consented to donate  his organs under Jeevandan for the needy patients," said the Cadaver Transplantation Program officials.

The organs donated were two kidneys, liver and two corneas.

What makes the boy’s death especially touching is a recent picture of him that his family shared, where he is seen wearing a stethoscope, as he wished to become a doctor.

Sidharth is also one of the younger organ donors seen in recent times.

The youngest donor in Telangana has been an 8-year-old child prior to this, however, donations from children are a rarity, note officials.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
organ donation Telangana Khammam
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp