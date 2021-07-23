STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Bhupalpally revenue official caught accepting Rs 2 lakh bribe

Later, a case was registered against Sunitha and the ACB officials detained her.

Kataram MRO M Sunitha with the money with which she was caught red-handed by ACB officials, in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Anti-corruption bureau (ACB) sleuths caught a mandal revenue officer (MRO) accepting a Rs 2-lakh bribe from a farmer at Kothapalli village of Kataram mandal in Jayashankar Bhupalpally district on Thursday.

According to the ACB officials who apprehended her, MRO M Sunitha sought a Rs 3 lakh bribe from I Harikrishna, the farmer, in exchange for the updation of his agriculture land at Kothapalli village. Vexed by her demand and unwilling to pay the bribe, Harikrishna approached the ACB officials, who then laid a plan to catch the MRO in the act.

Harikrishna said the MRO demanded the bribe to enter his land details into the Dharani portal and to issue a new pattadar passbook.

He said that he has been running pillar to post for the same for one month. "I was irked by the MRO's demand and that is why I approached the officials," he said.

He said that he has been running pillar to post for the same for one month. “I was irked by the MRO’s demand and that is why I approached the officials,” he said.

