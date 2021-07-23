Rains cause crack in the mud wall of Thatikonda Fort

By Express News Service

JANGAON: Cracks in the mud fortification wall of Thatikonda Fort in Jangaon district have intensified following the heavy rains in the district as the ancient monument lies in neglect.

For the past three days, the heavy rains in the area have also caused a portion of the wall to collapse. Villagers have appealed to the State government asking them to start renovation works.

The Thatikonda Fort in Ghanpur mandal was built in the 17th century by Sardar Sarvai Papadu, popularly known as Sardar Sarvai Papanna.

The mud fortification wall in intermittent patches runs from the top of the fort on the hill.

The Telangana State Archaeology Department has declared it as an ancient monument and notified it as a protected structure under the State Archaeological and Remain Act 1960 under Section 30(1) of the Act. However, there have been no efforts either to protect or renovate the ancient monument.

Ghanpur MLA Dr Thatikonda Rajaiah told Express said that the proposals are being prepared for the development and restoration of works of the fort by the Archaeological Department. He said that the fort issue was taken to the Tourism Minister.

The State Archaeology and Tourism Department officials inspected and surveyed the spot. He assured that the Tourism Department will start activities like trekking and rock climbing at the fort soon.