STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sangh has zero brains, 100% hate towards Muslims: Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on Muslim population growth.

Published: 23rd July 2021 10:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd July 2021 10:20 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, on Thursday, hit out at RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat over his remarks on Muslim population growth. Responding to the statements Bhagwat made at a book launch in Guwahati on Wednesday, where he said that there was an ‘organised attempt to increase Muslim population since 1930,’ Asad — in series of tweets -— held that there has been a ‘sharp decline’ in Muslim population growth following India’s Independence.

“The population growth of Indian Muslims has seen a sharp decline between 1950-2011. The sangh has zero brains and 100% hate towards Muslims,” he tweeted on Thursday. While referring to the Bhagwat’s earlier statements, where the RSS chief had claimed that the ‘DNA of all Indians is the same, irrespective of religion,’ Asad demanded to know why they were keeping a count of everyone if they all had the same DNA.

He added, “The sangh is addicted to anti-Muslim hate and has poisoned society with it. All of Bhagwat’s drama about ‘We are one’ must have discomfited his followers too much, so he had to get back to demonising Muslims.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Asaduddin Owaisi
India Matters
Representational Image (Express Illustrations)
WHO warns of 'long term' impact of COVID-19 on mental health
For 18 saplings, this Bihar institute will prep you for public service exams
Representational image (File photo| PTI)
India's Population Conundrum
A health worker displays empty vials of COVAXIN at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: Second dose trial of Covaxin on 2-6 years to begin by next week

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Healthcare worker testing a man for COVID-19 at Delhi railway station. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Research: India's deaths during Covid-19 pandemic 10 times the official toll
For representational purposes (Express Illustration)
TNIE Business Unboxed: How bad is India's bad loan problem?
Gallery
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
Just 19 years after devastating defeat in World War II, the 1964 Tokyo Olympics showcased the reemergence of an innovative country that was showing off bullet trains, miniature transistor radios, and a restored reputation. (Photo | AP)
Blast From Past: Check out some rare snaps from 1964 Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp