Telangana floods: 7 rescued from flood-affected ashram in Nizamabad; 9 stuck on bridge in Asifabad

HYDERABAD: Seven persons were rescued in the wee hours of Friday by teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), from a spiritual ashram in Nizamabad, that was surrounded by floodwaters from the Godavari river.

The Guru Ashram located on the riverbank in Sawel village of Mendora Mandal in the district was left completely surrounded by floodwaters due to heavy outflows from the Sriram Sagar Project (SRSP) reservoir.

Construction workers stuck on an under-construction bridge over Peddavagu river in Asifabad district

The water levels are rising and the ashram is likely to submerge.

The NDRF teams had reached the ashram around midnight with boats from the village and during early hours they rescued all seven persons staying at the ashram.

The instant inflows into the Sriram Sagar Project decreased to two lakh cusecs on Friday morning at 7 am, as compared to three lakh cusecs at 7 pm on Thursday.

The water level in the reservoir also decreased to 1,089.8 feet from 1,090.4 feet.

Meanwhile, in Kumuram Bheem Asifabad district, nine construction workers are stuck on an under-construction bridge that is being constructed over the Peddavagu river between Dahegaon and Penchkalpet villages, as the river is heavily flooded due to torrential rains in the catchment area of the river in Maharashtra.

While the state and national disaster response force personnel are trying to reach the workers and rescue them, strong currents are acting as a tough deterrent.