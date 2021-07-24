517 electric poles in Telangana damaged due to rains

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The heavy rains, which have been lashing the State, went on to damage hundreds of electricity poles and several distribution transformers causing breakdown of feeders.

Under the Telangana State Southern Power Distribution Company Limited (TSSPDCL) limits, as many as 517 electric poles have been damaged which include 131 in Greater Hyderabad limits and 386 in other districts in the last four days. Rains have affected 28 distribution transformers, while about 117 11 KV feeders faced breakdowns.

As a precautionary measure, TSSPDCL has switched off five distribution transformers in low-lying areas of the city.

On Friday, G Raghuma Reddy, MD, TSSPDCL instructed officials to keep a watch on electric poles and transformers in low-lying areas and along the Musi river bank.

He told officials to suspend power supply where water has flooded apartment cellars. Consumers can call the 1912 helpline/ 100 if they face any interruption in power.