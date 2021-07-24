Andhra Pradesh, Telangana will decide next President: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: While being hopeful of BJP’s loss in the upcoming UP’s Assembly election, Asaduddin Owaisi, MP and AIMIM chief felt that the key for the next Presidential elections slated in 2022 post UP’s result, was with ruling parties in the Telugu States (AP and TS).

Asad on Friday tweeted, “The next President may be decided by 3 regional parties. Hopefully, inshallah BJP will lose Uttar Pradesh & its numbers will come down further.

"This is going to be an interesting & unpredictable presidential election. The path to Rashtrapati Bhavan is through AP & Telangana.”

NDA will have a tough task ahead as it has lost allies during the last four years.

In case, BJP fails to perform in UP, its vote value will further drop and it may have to seek support of parties which are not allied with either NDA or UPA.