No chance of flooding on Krishna basin

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As heavy rains continue to lash Mahabaleshwar, outflows from Almatti and Narayanpur have increased considerably. The Krishna basin will not face any flood issue as the two major projects on the river — Srisailam and Nagarjuna Sagar — have adequate capacity to store water.

The outflows from Almatti at 9 pm on Friday were three lakh cusecs and that from Narayanpur were 3,07,800 cusecs. The inflows to Srisailam were 2,19,198 cusecs.

In Godavari basin, the inflows to Sri Ram Sagar Project were 2,17,067 and Sripada Yellampally were 3,97,395 cusecs.

In its advisory, the Central Water Commission (CWC) stated that water levels may rise due to rainfall in the sub-catchment areas of the Godavari basin. As PVN Rao Kantanapally (Sammakka Barrage) is passing 7,50,000 cusecs water due to inflows into the barrage, the same will reach downstream and water levels of downstream sites will rise. Some sites such as Etunaragam (Mulugu district in) may cross warning level by Saturday morning. An alert may also be sounded in the districts of Nizamabad and Karimnagar, the advisory said.

In Krishna basin, all major dams such as Almatti, Narayanpur, Ujjani, PD Jurala, Bhadra, Malaprabha, Ghataprabha and Tungabhadra dam have their water level rising. With huge inflows to projects, TS Genco generated 18.15 million units of power on Thursday. PD Jurala (3.42 MU), Lower Jurala (3.92 MU), Srisailam Left (9.10 MU), Nagarjuna Sagar (0.18 MU), Pulichintala (1.34 MU) and Pochampad (0.18 MU) projects generated hydel power. At Kaleswaram, the first flood warning has been issued with huge inflows being recorded. At the Triveni Sangamam at Kaleswaram, the water has touched 17 foot mark.

The Pushkar ghats have already gone underwater at Kaleswaram. Huge volumes of water are being let out from Sundilla (Paravati), Medigadda (Lakshmi) and Annaram (Saraswati) barrages. As many as 28 people stranded at Gauthameswara Temple at the point of confluence of Bokkalavagu with the Godavari near Mantahani, have been rescued.