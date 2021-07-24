Seven killed in mishap on Srisailam NH

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Seven persons, including a teenager, were killed and another sustained injuries in a road mishap on the Srisailam National Highway-765 in Nagarkurnool district on Friday.

The mishap occurred at 6:30 pm when a speeding car headed for Srisailam crashed into another car travelling towards it. The victims belonged to Hyderabad.

“Four people in the car headed for Srisailam died on the spot. The three others who died were returning from the Srisailam temple,” said Y Saishekar, Nagarkurnool SP. PM Narendra Modi and Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao offered their condolences to the families of the victims. The PM announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the kin of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured. The deceased persons include Vamshi, Venkatesh, Shiva Kumar, Murthy and Subbalaxmi.