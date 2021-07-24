Telangana: Pregnant woman carried across river on stretcher
Saraswathi — a native of Mudigonda village — experienced labour pains on Friday morning. Her family members shifted her in an autorickshaw to take her to a hospital.
Published: 24th July 2021 08:36 AM | Last Updated: 24th July 2021 08:36 AM | A+A A-
WARANGAL: A pregnant woman on the way to a hospital had to be carried over an overflowing stream on a stretcher at Magdhupuram village in Warangal Rural district on Friday.
When they reached the Level Bridge at Magdhupuram village, they saw that the road was flooded. Locals immediately gathered at the place and carried the woman on a stretcher over the stream.