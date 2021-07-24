Telangana: Pregnant woman carried across river on stretcher

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A pregnant woman on the way to a hospital had to be carried over an overflowing stream on a stretcher at Magdhupuram village in Warangal Rural district on Friday.

Saraswathi — a native of Mudigonda village — experienced labour pains on Friday morning. Her family members shifted her in an autorickshaw to take her to a hospital.

When they reached the Level Bridge at Magdhupuram village, they saw that the road was flooded. Locals immediately gathered at the place and carried the woman on a stretcher over the stream.