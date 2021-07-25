Bhadrachalam citizens evacuated, 13 flood relief centres opened

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: As the water level in Godavari river breached the first warning level of 43 feet on Saturday morning and the second level of 48 feet by evening, the Revenue Department officials at Bhadrachalam started work on keeping the citizens safe.

The officials set up as many as 13 flood relief centres in the town and moved 29 families, consisting of 109 individuals, to the centres. Covid-19 tests were also conducted for all those who were shifted, and one person tested positive.

Also, 27 pregnant women were identified in the flood affected areas and were shifted to safe places. The road connectivity between Dummagudem and Cherla mandals through Bhadrachalam was cut off, as flood waters from Godavari inundated Sunnambatti, Turubaka, Gangole and Parnasala villages.