Buddhism has a lot to offer the world, says G Kishan Reddy

Kishan said that ‘Asadha Purnima - Dharma Chakra Day’ is also observed as Guru Purnima.

Published: 25th July 2021 09:47 AM

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy

Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Stating that Buddha’s teachings reinforce the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (the whole world is one family), Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy on Saturday said that Buddhism has a lot to offer not only to those who practise the faith, but to everyone. He released a video message after participating in an event at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on the occasion of Ashada Poornima - Dharma Chakra Day Ceremony.

Kishan said that ‘Asadha Purnima - Dharma Chakra Day’ is also observed as Guru Purnima. He said that Buddhism and Hinduism have a close relationship and that Buddha’s eight-fold path continued to guide humanity. “It provides guidance to communities to peacefully co-exist,” he said.

Extending gratitude to the Gurus, Kishan said, “Asadha Poornima is not just a sacred day for Buddhists all over the world, but a significant day for humanity as well. On this day, more than two thousand five hundred years ago, Buddha, the teacher, delivered his first sermon at Sarnath to his five colleagues, who later became his followers.”

