Telangana rains: Officials carry out survey of flood-hit areas

Lifting of floodgates at Swarna and Gaddennavagu projects led to flooding

Published: 25th July 2021 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:40 AM   |  A+A-

Khammam

Image of flood water from Khammam used for representational purpose. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Owing to the heavy rains and resultant flooding in Nirmal district, 446 houses were damaged.

Officials with the Revenue, Agriculture, Irrigation, Panchayati Raj and Irrigation Department carried out assessments of damaged crops and property loss in the district. Several colonies like the Vidyanagar, Ravinagar, NRI Colony,, Manjulapur SC colony, NT Marg, Sofi Nagar and YSR Colony were submerged due to the overflowing lakes as water was released from Swarna Project and Gaddennavagu Project. 

A total of 255 houses were affected in Nirmal urban mandal, while 386 temporary houses were destroyed. A total of 14 animals and one person died in the floods. Several houses in the district situated downstream of the Swarna Project and Gaddennavagu Project were heavily affected as they were forced to lift floodgates due to heavy inflow caused by continuous rains. 

Heavy crop damage
Farmers in the erstwhile Adilabad district, who had sowed cotton, soybean and other seeds in June, are stressed as the floods in the area impacted their crops. According to Agriculture Department officials, preliminary records in the erstwhile Adilabad district show that crops in around 80,000 acres of land have been damaged.  Crops in 24,111 acres of land in Nirmal district and 40,602 acres in Kumrambheem Asifabad district have been damaged. 

A preliminary report was submitted by the officials while a detailed survey will be carried out once the rains have stopped. Endowment Minister Indrakaran Reddy took stock of the situation in Peechara. The State government is taking steps to support the farming community who lost their crops, he added.

Help the farmers: BJP
BJP Kagaznagar incharge P Harish Babu inspected the damaged crops on the banks of Peddavagu river and demanded the government to provide compensation

