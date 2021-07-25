STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Raging Godavari calms down, rains recede

The rate of inflow at SRSP around 3 pm on Friday afternoon was as much as 2,15,667 cusecs, which decreased to 50,980 cusecs by 7 pm on Saturday.

Published: 25th July 2021 09:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

Water flows through the gates of Lower Manair dam after they were opened, near Karimnagar city on Saturday

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM/HYDERABAD: In what will be much-needed relief for the people of Bhadrachalam and other areas downstream of Godavari river, inflow into the river at Sri Ram Sagar Project (SRSP) in Nizamabad has drastically decreased, and so has the outflow from the project, thus decreasing the chances of severe flooding downstream.

The rate of inflow at SRSP around 3 pm on Friday afternoon was as much as 2,15,667 cusecs, which decreased to 50,980 cusecs by 7 pm on Saturday. Similarly, rate of outflow from the project was 2 lakh cusecs through 33 RC gates and 6,000 cusecs at the GENCO power station. The outflow on Saturday was nil through the gates and 8,000 cusecs through the GENCO power station.

No heavy rain for 4 days: IMD
The forecast was another piece of good news for people in the State, especially those in the north Telangana districts which faced flooding of rivers due to heavy rains.  The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast that there would only be light (2.5 mm to 15.5 mm) to moderate (15.6 mm to 64.4 mm) rain or thundershowers on Sunday and over the next couple of days, at isolated places in a few districts. There is no forecast of heavy rains anywhere in the State for the next four days. On Saturday, a few of places received just light rains.

Parts of Bhadrachalam inundated
However, the situation was grim in Bhadrachalam of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Saturday. The water level in Godavari river, which has been receiving huge inflows over the past two days, breached the second warning level of 48 feet by 6 pm. 

Due to leakage at a sluice of the flood bank and drainage of backwater, Vista Complex, Annadana Satram, Subashnagar, Kothapet and Ashoknagar areas of the Bhadrachalam town were inundated. The water reached till the steps of the Ramalayam. The district officials deployed high-capacity motors to pump the water back to the river. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana rains Godavari flood Bhadrachalam Telangana floods Godavari
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp