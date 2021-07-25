Ready to spend Rs 1 lakh crore for Dalit Bandhu scheme, says KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday announced that the State government was willing to spend Rs 80,000 crore to Rs 1 lakh crore for the Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme, which would be implemented in phases across the State.

Dalit Bandhu, which would be undertaken on a pilot basis in Huzurabad Assembly constituency, would emerge as a model scheme for the rest of the country, the Chief Minister said. Rao made these remarks after B Srinivas, who was appointed as the chairman of the SC Development Corporation, met him at Pragathi Bhavan, along with other SC leaders from Huzurabad.

Addressing the gathering, Rao said that the Dalit Bandhu scheme would liberate SCs from financial and social discrimination. He called upon intellectuals and SC leaders to work together to make the scheme a success.

The Chief Minister wanted every person from the SC community to strive hard for the successful implementation of the Dalit Bandhu scheme. “One KCR should be born in every village. After the successful implementation of Dalit Bandhu in Telangana, the scheme should be extended to the rest of the country,” the Chief Minister said. The programme should be as fruitful as the separate Telangana movement, he added.

“Some persons are casting aspersions on the implementation of Dalit Bandhu. But we will dispel all their doubts. A few people had expressed such doubts when the Rythu Bandhu scheme was first announced. But now, the farmers are producing three crore tonnes of paddy,” the Chief Minister said. He added that Dalit Bandhu benefits would reach all the eligible beneficiaries, irrespective of their political affiliations.

“Dalit Bandhu is a free scheme and the amount given to the beneficiaries is not a loan. There is no need to repay the amount. There are no middlemen involved in the scheme and the amount would be deposited directly into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries,” the Chief Minister explained.

publicise scheme in Huzurabad: CM

Karimangar: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao reportedly made a phone call to Thanugula MPTC Nirosha’s husband Vasala Rama Swamy to discuss the new Dalit Bandhu scheme with him. Rao asked him to create awareness about the scheme in Huzurabad, where it is being launched as a pilot programme