SHRC officials to tour all Telangana districts

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Human Rights Commission officials would visit every district in the State and hold review meetings with police officials on human rights violation. The move comes after the custodial death of a woman at Addagudur police station in Nalgonda district.

Recently, the HRC Chairperson Justice Chandraiah and other officials visited Adilabad district and interacted with the police and revenue officials. Sources said that the Commission analysed the status of several cases reported to the SHRC in the last couple of years on human rights violation. “We checked the status of cases and found violation of human rights in several areas. We asked the police officials not to take law into their hands and interact with the people to solve issues in an amicable way. If any police officer is involved in violation of human rights, the Commission will take action under suo motu by referring cases to the government.

Commission officials checked the status of Mariamma case who died in police custody at Addagudur police station. Police informed them about order of events and also about the policemen who were dismissed from service for not discharging duties properly. The Commission will visit every district and review the cases to speed up investigations on pending cases.

In several other cases, the SHRC asked the District Superintendent of Police (SPs) and revenue officials to complete the panchanama of cases which were filed before the Commission and submit reports. If police officials fail to submit status reports, the Commission would go ahead and submit reports against officials for violation of rules.

Commission takes stock of Mariamma case

