STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

SHRC officials to tour all Telangana districts

The Telangana Human Rights Commission officials would visit every district in the State and hold review meetings with police officials on human rights violation.

Published: 25th July 2021 03:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th July 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Custodial death, Police torture

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : The Telangana Human Rights Commission officials would visit every district in the State and hold review meetings with police officials on human rights violation. The move comes after the custodial death of a woman at Addagudur police station in Nalgonda district.

Recently, the HRC Chairperson Justice Chandraiah and other officials visited Adilabad district and interacted with the police and revenue officials. Sources said that the Commission analysed the status of several cases reported to the SHRC in the last couple of years on human rights violation. “We checked the status of cases and found violation of human rights in several areas. We asked the police officials not to take law into their hands and interact with the people to solve issues in an amicable way. If any police officer is involved in violation of human rights, the Commission will take action under suo motu by referring cases to the government.

Commission officials checked the status of Mariamma case who died in police custody at Addagudur police station. Police informed them about order of events and also about the policemen who were dismissed from service for not discharging duties properly. The Commission will visit every district and review the cases to speed up investigations on pending cases.

In several other cases, the SHRC asked the District Superintendent of Police (SPs) and revenue officials to complete the panchanama of cases which were filed before the Commission and submit reports. If police officials fail to submit status reports, the Commission would go ahead and submit reports against officials for violation of rules.

Commission takes stock of Mariamma case 
The officials checked the status of Mariamma case who died in police custody at Addagudur police station. Police informed them about order of events and also about the policemen who were dismissed from service for not discharging duties properly 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
human rights human rights violation custodial death
India Matters
Dharma is not the same as Religion
Gold medalist, Hou Zhihui of China, center, stands with silver medalist Mirabai Chanu Saikhom of India, left, and bronze medalist Windy Cantica Aisah of Indonesia, right. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: India opens its account as weightlifter Mirabai Chanu wins silver
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Pegasus effect? Maharashtra govt issues guidelines for cellphone usage in office
For representational purposes
Serosurvey shows exposure to Covid lower in Kerala against national average

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
A road damaged due to heavy rainfall causes a flood in Raigad. (Photo | ANI)
Maharashtra Rains: 135+ dead, CM announces evacuation of people.
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp