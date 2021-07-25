Two retired officials appointed as the assessors to KWDT

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Two assessors have been appointed to Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT).

Krishna River Management Board’s (KRMB) retired chairman SK Srivastava and Central Water Commission’s (CWC) retired Chief Engineer Ravi Shankar have been appointed as assessors in Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal. They will continue as assessors for one year or till the life of the Tribunal.

The case before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal will come up for hearing on July 28. The cross examination of the witness will continue for three days, in the case pertaining to project-wise allocations between AP and TS, filed as per the provisions of the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.