Extend Dalit Bandhu scheme to all SCs and STs, demands Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, July 25, 2021, demanded that the State government extend the proposed Dalit Bandhu scheme to all the SCs and STs which would account for over one crore population in the State.

He said Congress will not be a mute spectator if the TRS government tries to exploit SCs only for electoral advantages. He was addressing Congress cadres from the erstwhile Adilabad district at the residence of former MLC Prem Sagar Rao.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth asserted that he has no differences with Prem Sagar Rao and promised to work without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. He asked his party cadre to strive hard for the next 20 months to get the party into power. He added that priority would be given to the party flagbearers. Revanth said the CM remembers welfare schemes only when there are byelections. He questioned that while the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented in Huzurabad, what about the other 118 constituencies in Telangana? He said he would begin his tour -- Dalit Girijana Dandora -- on August 9 from Indravelli of erstwhile Adilabad district.

What about other segments: Revanth

Revanth said the CM remembers welfare schemes only during by-elections. He asked that while the Dalit Bandhu was for Huzurabad, what about the other 118 constituencies in Telangana?