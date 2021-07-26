STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Extend Dalit Bandhu scheme to all SCs and STs, demands Telangana Congress chief Revanth Reddy

TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao remembers welfare schemes only during by-elections.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy addresses the media at Gandhi Bhavan, in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 17, 2021. (File photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Sunday, July 25, 2021, demanded that the State government extend the proposed Dalit Bandhu scheme to all the SCs and STs which would account for over one crore population in the State.

He said Congress will not be a mute spectator if the TRS government tries to exploit SCs only for electoral advantages. He was addressing Congress cadres from the erstwhile Adilabad district at the residence of former MLC Prem Sagar Rao.

Addressing the gathering, Revanth asserted that he has no differences with Prem Sagar Rao and promised to work without fear or favour, affection or ill-will. He asked his party cadre to strive hard for the next 20 months to get the party into power. He added that priority would be given to the party flagbearers. Revanth said the CM remembers welfare schemes only when there are byelections. He questioned that while the Dalit Bandhu scheme would be implemented in Huzurabad, what about the other 118 constituencies in Telangana? He said he would begin his tour -- Dalit Girijana Dandora -- on August 9 from Indravelli of erstwhile Adilabad district.

What about other segments: Revanth

Revanth said the CM remembers welfare schemes only during by-elections. He asked that while the Dalit Bandhu was for Huzurabad, what about the other 118 constituencies in Telangana?

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Telangana Dalit Bandhu scheme TRS TPCC Telangana Congress A Revanth Reddy Prem Sagar Rao Huzurabad bypoll
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel condcut rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Kumbharwadi village in Maharashtra’s Chiplun | AFP
Maharashtra floods: At least 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp