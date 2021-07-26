Telangana government plans to build 14 bridges across Musi, Esa rivers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government proposes to construct 14 bridges across the Musi (10) and Esa (4) rivers to improve connectivity. As per the instructions of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, the HRDCL will verify the possibility of construction of check dams along with the construction of newly proposed bridges so as to synchronise these with the overall development of Musi river.

Five of the bridges are proposed at the location of existing causeways and one bridge is an extension of the existing bridge.