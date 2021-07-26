Telangana to issue 3 lakh ration cards from July 26

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Civil Supplies Department is all set to issue over 3 lakh food security cards from Monday, July 26, 2021. After a decision on it by the State Cabinet, the department has completed the verification of applicants and filtered around 5 lakh applications.

If sources are to be believed, authorities have identified 3,04,253 applications to be eligible and are likely to issue cards to these applicants. If the government issues the expected cards, the tally of the active food security cards would reach nearly 90 lakh in the State. The new beneficiaries are likely to avail ration from August.

On Monday, the Ministers have scheduled programmes to distribute the cards to the beneficiaries in their respective districts. On the other hand, the State government is also planning to issue printed cards, which had not been issued after the formation of TS, in a new format.