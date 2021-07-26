STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana's Ramappa temple: A Kakatiya-era marvel named after sculptor

Italian merchant and explorer Marco Polo had remarked that the Ramappa temple was the “brightest star in the galaxy of medieval temples of the Deccan.”

Published: 26th July 2021 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th July 2021 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

The iconic Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple, located at Palampet village in Mulugu district.

The iconic Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple, located at Palampet village in Mulugu district. (File photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ramappa Temple was constructed in 1213 CE, during the reign of Kakatiya empire, by Recharla Rudra, the general of King Ganapathi Deva. Though the presiding deity here is Ramalingeshwara Swamy, the temple was named after the sculptor, Ramappa, who executed all works in the temple in a span of 14 years. The temple complexes of Kakatiyas have a distinct style and technology, exhibiting the influence of their architecture.

The Ramappa temple too is a manifestation of this. The temple is situated on a six-foot-high star-shaped platform with walls, pillars and ceilings adorned with intricate carvings. There is a hall in front of the sanctum sanctorum with four pillars. These pillars were skilfully placed with mathematical perfection. The roof is built with bricks that are so light they float on water. The pillars in the temple produce different musical notes when tapped in certain places.

ALSO READ: Telangana's historic Ramappa Temple receives UNESCO World Heritage site status

The temple also survived an earthquake during the 17th Century, thanks to the sandbox technology used in laying the foundation. The sculptural art and decoration, specific to the Kakatiyan empire, have an outstanding universal value. European merchants and travellers were mesmerised by the beauty of the temple and the famous Italian merchant and explorer Marco Polo had remarked that the temple was the “brightest star in the galaxy of medieval temples of the Deccan.”

How greats preserved and popularised the site

The contribution of great modern writers and poets in promoting the temple has been enormous. In 1957, former Prime Minister of India PV Narasimha Rao wrote “Symphony in Stone” among his essays in “Illustration of India” and got it published to promote the importance of the temple site. Mandala Malla Reddy, believed to be a descendant of Recharla Rudra, gathered a lot of data and compiled a book. From Gnanpeeth awardee Dr C Narayana Reddy, who wrote a musical story titled ‘Ramappa,’ dedicated to Dr Puttaparthi Sreenivasacharyulu who spent his entire life on archaeological research, to Indian archaeologist Ghulam Yazdani, many people did their bit in protecting the temple.

One stone at a time

Efforts for getting the heritage sites tag started soon after the establishment of the Kakatiya Heritage Trust in 2009 by BV Papa Rao, former IAS officer

2012 On the occasion of 800 years since the temple came into existence, heritage activists and others lighted 10,000 candles at the site to spread the word on the need to conserve it

2014/15 Though the temple was listed tentatively for nomination in 2014, it was only after the formation of Telangana, when Papa Rao became an advisor for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, that a dossier was prepared with the help of historians, in 2015

2016 The dossier was sent to the GOI, requesting it to propose nomination of the temple. However, the PM was reportedly not keen on promoting this temple back then

2016/17 Efforts to nominate the temple failed owing to heavy competition among world heritage sites

2018 A team from UNESCO experts visited the temple

2019 A nomination dossier was sent, after which experts from ICOMOS visited the site. In November 2019, Papa Rao and his delegation went to Paris, where they explained about the outstanding universal value of the temple site

2020 The nomination was considered and was taken up in the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee which was hosted at Fuzhou. They finally inscribed the temple in the list

What it means

The Ramappa Temple will, from now on, get financial assistance for protection of its cultural and natural heritage

It will get international assistance that can support projects related to emergency, conservation and management, and for preparatory assistance under the national tentative list

The site will also have access to global project management resources if a repair is needed. The site, by default, will also receive protection under the Geneva Convention, in events of war

India will also receive expert advice from the World Heritage Committee to support activities for the preservation of the site

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ramappa Temple Telangana Kakatiya Rudreshwara Ramappa Temple Mulugu district Recharla Rudra Temple history UNESCO World Heritage Site
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
NDRF personnel condcut rescue operations at the site of a landslide at Kumbharwadi village in Maharashtra’s Chiplun | AFP
Maharashtra floods: At least 113 dead, 100 missing; CM visits rain-battered Chiplun
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'
Gallery
Mirabai Chanu Saikhom ended India's 21-year wait for a weightlifting medal at the Olympics by clinching a silver in the 49kg category at the Tokyo Games. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Mirabai Chanu Saikhom becomes first Indian weightlifter to win silver in Games
Drones form a globe during the opening ceremony in the Olympic Stadium at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Friday, July 23, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Fireworks, flags, and face masks adorn the much-awaited Opening Ceremony 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp