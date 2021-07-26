STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana's Ramappa temple scripts history

The Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple built in the 13th century made its way into UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

Published: 26th July 2021 08:50 AM

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag on Sunday, July 25, 2021.

A view of the Ramappa temple, which bagged the World Heritage Site tag on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (File photo)

By Vivek Bhoomi 
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: It was a moment of glory for India, and Telangana, when the 44th session of the World Heritage Committee inscribed the iconic Kakatiya Rudreshwara (Ramappa) temple, located at Palampet village in Mulugu district of the State, into UNESCO’s list of World Heritage Sites on Sunday. The monument was built in the 13th century, during the reign of the Kakatiya dynasty.

The famous Nagini sculpture

Even as the International Council on Monuments and Sites recommended deferring the nomination, citing that the monument did not satisfy certain criteria, and a delegate from Norway raising similar objections, a majority of the countries, including Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Ethiopia, Uganda, Mali, China, Oman, Brazil, Egypt, Spain and Kyrgyzstan, extended overwhelming support to Ramappa temple’s inclusion in the World Heritage Site list. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, among others, expressed joy over Ramappa temple bagging the World Heritage Site title. Telangana’s Minister for Tourism V Srinivas Goud said that the State was home to 10 other monuments that were worthy of global recognition.

Showers of praise

Most countries at the session were in awe of the structure’s intricate architecture. A delegate from Brazil termed Ramappa temple “a masterpiece of creative human genius, which was, without any doubt, the best surviving example of Kakatiyan culture”, while Spain’s representative said that the ‘floating bricks’ used in the temple’s construction were “never heard of before”.

Buffer zone

Norway, however, recommended an expansion of the site’s boundaries, including its buffer zone, to include a wider context of the temple’s functional landscape. Claiming that the proposal only focused on the temple, the delegate felt that India could return with a reconfigured nomination.

Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

