Alcoholic man kills wife in Telangana, held

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In a gruesome incident, a man hacked his wife to death with an axe for not giving money to buy liquor, at Mylaram village in Laxmidevipalli mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The victim has been identified as Sravani and was murdered by her husband Settipalli Satyanarayana, 35, an alcohol addict. According to police, Satyanarayana used to constantly harass his wife. On Sunday, the ‘usual’ harassment escalated and ended in her murder. The police have taken him into custody.