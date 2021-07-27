Ready to resign if CM gives Rs 2000 crore to SC, ST, BC communities: Telangana MLA

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, Munugodu MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy on Monday said that he was ready to tender his resignation and go for a byelection if the CM was willing to gave Rs 2,000 crore to the SC, ST, BC communities in his constituency. He said that KCR had no respect for democracy and the Opposition.

Speaking to media at Munugodu, Rajgopal Reddy said, “Unlike any other MLA who represented Munugodu constituency, I have raised the issues faced by the people here several times in the Assembly. But the CM didn’t give us a single rupee as funds.” Rajgopal Reddy said that for KCR, development was limited to Siddipet, Gajwel and Sircilla.