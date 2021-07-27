Telangana government's Dalit Bandhu scheme to help fulfil dreams

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During an interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and select SC villagers from Huzurabad at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, the villagers spoke of how they would utilise the funds from the scheme.

K Sammaiah from Kistampet village in Veenavanka mandal said that he was a tractor driver. If he received money through the scheme, he would purchase a tractor for himself, he said. Dasarapu Chiranjeevi of Veenavanka mandal said that he would purchase a car while D Tirumala told the Chief Minister that he would start a medical shop in his colony in Mamidalapalli. While T Sankar, a farmer from Challuru, said that he would start a dairy farm, Ramesh, a youth from Jammikunta, said that he would start a xerox (photocopy) shop.