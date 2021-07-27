Telangana government's Dalit Bandhu scheme to help fulfil dreams
Select SC villagers from Huzurabad at Pragathi Bhavan spoke of how they would utilise the funds they receive from the Dalit Bandhu scheme.
Published: 27th July 2021 08:14 AM | Last Updated: 27th July 2021 08:14 AM | A+A A-
HYDERABAD: During an interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and select SC villagers from Huzurabad at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, the villagers spoke of how they would utilise the funds from the scheme.
K Sammaiah from Kistampet village in Veenavanka mandal said that he was a tractor driver. If he received money through the scheme, he would purchase a tractor for himself, he said. Dasarapu Chiranjeevi of Veenavanka mandal said that he would purchase a car while D Tirumala told the Chief Minister that he would start a medical shop in his colony in Mamidalapalli. While T Sankar, a farmer from Challuru, said that he would start a dairy farm, Ramesh, a youth from Jammikunta, said that he would start a xerox (photocopy) shop.