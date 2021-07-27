STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana government's Dalit Bandhu scheme to help fulfil dreams

Select SC villagers from Huzurabad at Pragathi Bhavan spoke of how they would utilise the funds they receive from the Dalit Bandhu scheme.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 08:14 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lunch with villagers from Huzurabad after an interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme, at Pragathi Bhavan.

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has lunch with villagers from Huzurabad after an interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme, at Pragathi Bhavan. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: During an interactive session on the Dalit Bandhu scheme between Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and select SC villagers from Huzurabad at Pragathi Bhavan on Monday, the villagers spoke of how they would utilise the funds from the scheme.

K Sammaiah from Kistampet village in Veenavanka mandal said that he was a tractor driver. If he received money through the scheme, he would purchase a tractor for himself, he said. Dasarapu Chiranjeevi of Veenavanka mandal said that he would purchase a car while D Tirumala told the Chief Minister that he would start a medical shop in his colony in Mamidalapalli. While T Sankar, a farmer from Challuru, said that he would start a dairy farm, Ramesh, a youth from Jammikunta, said that he would start a xerox (photocopy) shop.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Huzurabad Pragathi Bhavan Huzurabad bypoll Dalit Bandhu scheme Telangana TRS Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Congress, DMK and other parties MPs stage a protest near the Gandhi statue against Pegasus project, during the Monsoon Session of Parliament. (Photo | PTI)
Parliament stand-off: Washout fear looms large as govt, Opposition refuse to budge
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (Photo | PTI)
Mamata readies for top role on the national stage
Representational Image (File Photo | PTI)
Looking for a Covid vaccine slot in Kerala? Cross the state border
Mirabai Chanu's success story: 'I worked so hard, hardly went home in 5 years'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Indian weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won the silver medal in Tokyo Olympics makes a Namaste gesture as she prepares to leave in a car after arriving at the airport in New Delhi, India. (Photo | AP)
I dedicate my medal to the people of India: Olympic silver-medallist Mirabai Chanu
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp