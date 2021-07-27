Tension in Telangana's Karimnagar after citizens spot Indian rat snake in public toilet

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Tension prevailed for quite some time in Karimnagar town after a snake was spotted inside a public toilet, on Monday. The reptile was first noticed by a man who went inside the pay-and-use smart toilet complex situated near the SRR Government Degree College in the town. On seeing the snake, the frightened citizen came out screaming “Jerrigoddu” (Indian rat snake), creating panic in the area.

Meanwhile, the guard of the public toilet went inside the complex and drove the reptile away using a stick. Those who witnessed the incident said that the snake went into a hole by the roadside.

Denizens suspect that the snake must have emerged from either the drainage line or the bushes near the complex. On learning about the incident, Forest Department officials urged the citizens to be on alert while moving along bushy areas. They also pointed out that such incidents are normal since its monsoon in the State.



The department authorities also requested the civic body officials to ensure hygiene, sanitation and cleanliness at all public places.