TRS can’t hush me up by filing cases: Telangana BJP leader Eatala Rajender 

Mentioning that he has no capacity to face the TRS’ money power, Eatala Rajender requested the citizens to stand with him and teach the pink party a befitting lesson.

Published: 27th July 2021 09:03 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 09:03 AM   |  A+A-

BJP leader Eatala Rajender said he will continue his fight against the ruling party. (File photo| R Satish Babu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Pointing out that the State government can’t hush him up by registering false cases, former minister and BJP leader Eatala Rajender said that he will continue his fight against the ruling party, no matter what. On Monday, Rajender addressed the gathering at Kaniparthi and Deshrajpalli villages in Kamalapur mandal, as part of his Praja Ashirvada Yatra. Mentioning that he has no capacity to face the TRS’ money power, Rajender requested the citizens to stand with him and teach the pink party a befitting lesson.

“Unlike the ruling party leaders, who attempt to purchase votes by distributing liquor bottles, I interact with the people face-to-face. I would like to ask KCR and KTR how the ruling party fared poorly in the GHMC polls despite both of them campaigning for the TRS candidates. Did all your tricks fail,” Rajender asked in a ridiculing manner. As of Monday, the BJP leader has covered 45 villages (101 km) as part of his Praja Ashirvada Yatra.

