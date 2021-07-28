STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Incentive scheme launched for Telangana startups with innovative solutions for rural issues

The recommended startups will be nominated to one of the state-supported incubators, with all the incubation support costs borne by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC).

Published: 28th July 2021 08:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2021 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Startups, meets

For representational purposes. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The State government decided to provide support to startups in the form of grants for their innovative solutions that have the potential to address the local and social issues in rural areas. Through GO MS No 08 issued on Tuesday, the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department has decided to set aside a total corpus of Rs 20 lakh per year with a view to supporting Telangana-recognised startups with up to Rs 1 lakh for their prototype, Rs 2 lakh through pilot grant and between Rs 0.2 to Rs 2 lakh through seed grant.

This is to enable an innovative idea into a working prototype, to provide a platform for faster experimentation and modify approaches from idea to market journey, to financially assist to conduct pilot study of innovative product/service and to provide financial assistance to the startup for proof-of-concept, product trials, market entry and commercialisation.

The recommended startups will be nominated to one of the state-supported incubators, with all the incubation support cost borne by Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC). Applications from interested startups are accepted throughout the year under the incentives section of Startup Telangana’s website http://startup.telangana.gov.in.

SGST Reimbursement, Waiver of Patent fee for startups recognised by Telangana Government

The Telangana government made amendments to a government order issued earlier, where five fiscal incentives were announced for startups.  As part of the Information Technology, Electronics and Communications Department’s amended scheme, a startup recognised by the State government can avail reimbursement of SGST on a yearly basis by paying it to the concerned department. This is applicable only on SGST paid to Telangana and for a maximum total annual turnover of Rs 1 crore for the first five years of operation, with an overall reimbursement limit of Rs 10 lakh per startup during the period. The cost of filing and prosecution of patent applications will be reimbursed to the incubated startup companies to a limit of Rs 2 lakh per Indian patent awarded. For foreign patents on a single subject matter, up to Rs 10 lakh would be reimbursed. This incentive also covers the design patent and trademarks

T-Hub selects 21 startups for second round of T-Angel

T-Hub selected 21 startups for the second edition of T-Angel, their investment programme for startups. T-Hub aims to secure investments for a minimum of 10 startups. A five-member investment committee will evaluate the startups and decide on the investments. An in-depth assessment of the business plans will be conducted by T-Hub to map the straining gaps in the startups’ journey of raising funds. Shortlisted startups will then undergo intensive training

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana startups Hyderabad Telangana State Innovation Cell TSIC Information Technology Electronics and Communications D Patent applications Telangana Startup incubator Telangana
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Dengue a new worry, could double trouble with Covid
For representational purposes
Covid played major role in heart attack cases: Doctors
Chandrayaan 2's lander Vikram videos Animation by ISRO (Youtube Screen grab / ISRO)
'Chandrayaan-3 likely to be launched during third quarter of 2022'
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
TN mulls partial reopening of schools, experts and parents in favour of move

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Hepatitis B
HEPATITIS DAY | Dialysis and hemophilia patients at highest risk of disease: Dr Joy Varghese
Newly sworn-in Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai being greeted the outgoing CM B S Yediyurappa (L) as Governor Thawarchand Gehlot looks on, during the oath ceremony at Raj Bhavan. (Photo | PTI
Who is Karnataka's new Chief Minister - Basavaraj Bommai?
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp